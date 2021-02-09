Better Business Bureau warns of death threat message scams

"Scammers used to use kindness and try and work their way into your heart to try and get your money," said Victoria Carreon with the Better Business Bureau. "But they've learned that fear and panic is a lot more powerful. So they're really hoping you're going to respond."

Instead, Gregus just pasted part of the message into a search engine to see if anyone else had reported the same message. For now, she's just leaving it alone.

"I think it also kind of reflects the state of the world we're living — people are far more aggressive and violent these days," Gregus said.

The Better Business Bureau said the best thing to do is to not reply. However, if you feel unsettled, file a report with the FBI.