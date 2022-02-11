Better Business Bureau warns of online romance scams

"One of the important things to keep in mind about romance scams is, the older you are the more likely you are to lose more money," Carreon stated.

According to Carreon, in 2020, the median amount of money lost was $1,200. In 2021, that doubled to $2,400.

Last month, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported that a northern New Mexican man lost his life savings – nearly $200,000 – to a Ukrainian woman who didn't exist.

"Keep a line of communication open with those people who you think might be a little more vulnerable," Carreon suggested.

Another red flag? The person wants to move the relationship along quickly and tells you not to tell your family and friends about them. Another red flag is when they don't want to video chat with you or call you on the phone and – biggest of all – they start asking for money or personal bank information.