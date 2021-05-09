Better Business Bureau warns of travel-related scams

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As more people start to feel comfortable traveling again, the Better Business Bureau is warning people to be on the lookout for travel scams.

"Right now in New Mexico, most of us are in Turquoise. That may not be the case in other states,” said Victoria Carreon, with the Better Business Bureau. “You want to be sure that you're not being sold a vacation package or experience that you can't actually partake in."