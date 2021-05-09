Better Business Bureau warns of travel-related scams

Colton Shone
Updated: May 09, 2021 10:21 PM
Created: May 09, 2021 08:28 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As more people start to feel comfortable traveling again, the Better Business Bureau is warning people to be on the lookout for travel scams.
"Right now in New Mexico, most of us are in Turquoise. That may not be the case in other states,” said Victoria Carreon, with the Better Business Bureau. “You want to be sure that you're not being sold a vacation package or experience that you can't actually partake in."
The Better Business Bureau said there’s been a rise in reported cases of travel scams. One scam asks people to send money via Cash App for a vacation, only to be left with nothing.
"Do your research. Make sure you're looking at legitimate travel sites. There's been a rise and return of the travel agent. Sake sure you're looking at agents that are reputable. Check their references, look for recommendations,” Carreon said.
While some destinations require a negative COVID test, people should be weary if someone asks for their COVID vaccination card.
"You might get a request if you're trying to rent a car or book a flight. I need to see a copy of this, can you email this to me—don't. That is not a legitimate business practice,” she said.
Carreon also said that paying with a credit card may offer more protection, especially if fraud is involved.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company