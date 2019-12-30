Better Business Bureau warns people about Chinese Consulate scam

“You need to clarify your personal information, bank information, social security number all this stuff so they can clear your name or take you off this list,” Mora said.

If you comply to the scammer's request, that’s when scammers will drain your bank account. It’s a scam that’s been around a few years, but it’s making a comeback. Mora said while the scammers usually target people who speak Mandarin or businesses in big cities, they’re now leaving messages in English and targeting people in New Mexico too.