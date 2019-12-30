Better Business Bureau warns people about Chinese Consulate scam

Kassi Nelson
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Better Business Bureau is warning people about a “Chinese Consulate Scam.”
Better Business Bureau Marketing Manager Matthew Mora said scammers will target people who speak Mandarin, and call saying you’re involved in some sort of fraud or financial crime in China.
“You need to clarify your personal information, bank information, social security number all this stuff so they can clear your name or take you off this list,” Mora said.
If you comply to the scammer's request, that’s when scammers will drain your bank account. It’s a scam that’s been around a few years, but it’s making a comeback. Mora said while the scammers usually target people who speak Mandarin or businesses in big cities, they’re now leaving messages in English and targeting people in New Mexico too.
“Scammers love to change their tactics, it’s kind of just their nature when something isn’t working as well as it was,” he said.
Mora said the Chinese Consulate will never call you out of the blue, and if you do get a call from the scammer just hang up.
