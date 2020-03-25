Better Business Bureau warns people about fake coronavirus stimulus check scam | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Better Business Bureau warns people about fake coronavirus stimulus check scam

Colton Shone
Created: March 24, 2020 09:55 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Better Business Bureau of New Mexico is warning people about a fake coronavirus stimulus check scam.

“They’ll get a message back saying ‘Oh, we sent you too much. Please go cash this and the excess money we gave you, you have to send back to us or you’ll be penalized on your taxes,’” said Matthew Mora, a spokesperson with the Better Business Bureau.

Advertisement

Lawmakers in Washington are still deliberating about the proposed stimulus package that would help tie over Americans during this coronavirus-induced economic crisis. While nothing has officially passed, lawmakers are expected to make a decision Tuesday or Wednesday, but scammers are trying to fool people into thinking the checks have already been sent out.

Unsuspecting victims who cash the bad check are liable to pay the bank back.

Mora also said the scam is hitting people via social media, through messages passed around telling people to click a link to “get your stimulus check”.

“When they click on that they'll go to a landing page to put their social security number to verify,” he said.

Consumer advocates said to never give out personal information unless you’ve done your homework.


 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

17 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico, bringing state total to 100
17 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico, bringing state total to 100
Woman, tested for COVID-19, claims hotel staff overreacted when she had asthma attack
Woman, tested for COVID-19, claims hotel staff overreacted when she had asthma attack
New Mexico Supreme Court halts evictions in landlord-tenant cases
New Mexico Supreme Court halts evictions in landlord-tenant cases
Gov. Lujan Grisham to make announcement about statewide stay-at-home order
Gov. Lujan Grisham to make announcement about statewide stay-at-home order
ABQ Business First: How COVID-19 is affecting the state’s economy
ABQ Business First: How COVID-19 is affecting the state’s economy
Advertisement


How much power does the governor have during the COVID-19 pandemic?
How much power does the governor have during the COVID-19 pandemic?
Federal officials reach deal on $2 trillion aid package
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, left, accompanied by White House Legislative Affairs Director Eric Ueland and acting White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, speaks with reporters as he walks to the offices of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Governor weighs in on federal government's response to COVID-19
Governor weighs in on federal government's response to COVID-19
Pennsylvania nonprofit offers free telehealth services to New Mexico seniors on Medicare
Pennsylvania nonprofit offers free telehealth services to New Mexico seniors on Medicare
City of Albuquerque offers food boxes to families in need
City of Albuquerque offers food boxes to families in need