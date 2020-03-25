Better Business Bureau warns people about fake coronavirus stimulus check scam

Colton Shone
Created: March 24, 2020 09:55 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Better Business Bureau of New Mexico is warning people about a fake coronavirus stimulus check scam.
“They’ll get a message back saying ‘Oh, we sent you too much. Please go cash this and the excess money we gave you, you have to send back to us or you’ll be penalized on your taxes,’” said Matthew Mora, a spokesperson with the Better Business Bureau.
Lawmakers in Washington are still deliberating about the proposed stimulus package that would help tie over Americans during this coronavirus-induced economic crisis. While nothing has officially passed, lawmakers are expected to make a decision Tuesday or Wednesday, but scammers are trying to fool people into thinking the checks have already been sent out.
Unsuspecting victims who cash the bad check are liable to pay the bank back.
Mora also said the scam is hitting people via social media, through messages passed around telling people to click a link to “get your stimulus check”.
“When they click on that they'll go to a landing page to put their social security number to verify,” he said.
Consumer advocates said to never give out personal information unless you’ve done your homework.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company