'Better Call Saul' star helping support local talent

Advertisement

Eddie Garcia
June 25, 2019 10:22 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Patrick Fabian is very different from his character on “Better Call Saul.”

Attorney Howard Hamlin is as cocky and pretentious as he is well-dressed. In real life, Fabian enjoys mingling with people and meeting New Mexico natives.

“I've been a working actor for something like 27 years and I've been working here in Albuquerque for the past 4-5 years and I've grown to love the area, love the community,” he said.

Fabian's love for the state is inspiring him to volunteer with the New Mexico Spotlight Foundation which is holding an online fundraiser to help support local film makers.

Donors can enter to win quality time with Fabian.

Christa Valdez, executive director for the New Mexico Spotlight Foundation, said it's vital to support and develop homegrown talent.

“If we can get some representatives, those big eyes, those big studio eyes on our people - that's pretty much our number one goal. To showcase, to put that spotlight on what we have to offer here,” she said.

That's one of many reasons Fabian says he wants to help people getting their start in film.

“I got my start in Pennsylvania but there was no independent film in Pennsylvania when I grew up. So I had to go to New York or Los Angeles in order to start my career,” Fabian said.

Fabian believes the days of packing up and moving to Hollywood are over.

“You don't have to do that anymore. Here in Albuquerque there's a basis of professional work that's happening and there's also homegrown work that can be done right here in your own backyard,” he said.

Eddie Garcia


Updated: June 25, 2019 10:22 PM
Created: June 25, 2019 08:42 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

