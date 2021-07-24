'Better Call Saul' star Michael Mando to host acting class for local teens | KOB 4
'Better Call Saul' star Michael Mando to host acting class for local teens

Kai Porter
Updated: July 24, 2021 09:44 PM
Created: July 24, 2021 08:40 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — "Better Call Saul" actor Michael Mando is teaching a Masterclass next week for New Mexico youth between the ages of 12 and 18.

The class will be held Wednesday, July 28 at the Avix School for the Arts in Rio Rancho.

"We offer classes in various different performing arts disciplines, such as dance, music, drama and even production," Jeremiah Garner, the school's director, said.

Tickets to the Masterclass are $50, but sponsorships are available for those who can't afford it.

"Michael Mando came by the performing arts school and said he wanted to give back to the community and he wanted to do something for the students and the arts," Andrew Cooper, operations manager at the school, said.

All of the proceeds are going directly back to the school and its programs for students.

Students can enroll online via the Avix school website. To sponsor a student, click here.


