BeWellNM encourages people to apply for health insurance after federal funding drives down costs

“If you pick up coverage today, you pick a plan today, you will have coverage starting at the beginning of next month, so whether it's today or in a week, it is always effective the beginning of the next month, so really we're encouraging folks to go and discover their options and pick a plan,” Bustamante said.

Free help is also available online, over the phone, and in person.

“This is primarily health insurance, but you can get dental as well with us and many of our insurance carriers offer both or some plan that fits your needs,” Bustamante said.

About 44,000 New Mexicans have already enrolled in health care coverage through BeWellNM, but there are still about 56,000 uninsured New Mexicans who could also qualify.

“Our slogan is because you just never know. But really, even outside of the pandemic, people have things that happen whether it's a heart condition or something wonderful like a birth of a child, you know, health things happen, and so it's really important to have that backstop in place, not just during the pandemic, but as we move out of it as well,” Bustamante said.

