BeWellnm open enrollment deadline ends Jan. 15

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 15, 2022 06:36 PM
Created: January 15, 2022 04:27 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New Mexicans will have until midnight tonight, Jan. 15 to receive health care at little or no cost from beWellnm.
BeWellnm is providing dozens of plan options across multiple carriers, including dental insurance. Free local enrollment assistance and financial assistance continue to be available so New Mexicans can select a plan to fit their health and budget for 2022.
If individuals call-in by 11:59 p.m. tonight at (833) 862-3935, beWellnm will hold their place in line so they can complete their application.
The next open enrollment period is not until November 2022.
For more information, visit, beWellnm’s website.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company