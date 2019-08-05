Bicyclist killed in crash in NE Albuquerque
Joshua Panas
August 05, 2019 08:32 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque police are investigating a crash on Louisiana near Candelaria and Comanche.
Simon Drobik, Albuquerque Police Department spokesperson, said a female bicyclist succumbed to her injuries.
The area is expected to be blocked for much of the morning.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB Eyewitness News 4 for updates.
Credits
Joshua Panas
Updated: August 05, 2019 08:32 AM
Created: August 05, 2019 08:31 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved