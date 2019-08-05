Bicyclist killed in crash in NE Albuquerque | KOB 4
Bicyclist killed in crash in NE Albuquerque

Joshua Panas
August 05, 2019 08:32 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque police are investigating a crash on Louisiana near Candelaria and Comanche.

Simon Drobik, Albuquerque Police Department spokesperson, said a female bicyclist succumbed to her injuries.

The area is expected to be blocked for much of the morning.

Credits

Joshua Panas


Updated: August 05, 2019 08:32 AM
Created: August 05, 2019 08:31 AM

