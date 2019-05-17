Bicyclists hit the road for 'Bike to Work Day'
Marian Camacho
May 17, 2019 10:34 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Friday is Bike to Work Day in Albuquerque and drivers are asked to be especially aware of bicyclists hitting the road today.
The city has set up multiple locations across Albuquerque where bicyclists can grab free refreshments and fun bicycling gear.
Click here for more information and to view a map of the stops.
City Councilor @IkeBenton joined @MayorKeller, @abqdmd, & many community members to celebrate Bike to Work Day and to sign the Vision Zero pledge! pic.twitter.com/1sn1wwTtsY— Albuquerque City Council (@ABQCityCouncil) May 17, 2019
