Biden car caravan takes over Downtown Albuquerque; Trump voters rally at Roundhouse

Justine Lopez
Created: November 07, 2020 05:59 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Americans celebrated Joe Biden’s projected victory across the country by hitting the streets.

In Albuquerque, hundreds of cars drove up and down Central Avenue while honking and yelling to show their support for Joe Biden.  The car rally began shortly after the victory announcement Saturday morning. 

In Santa Fe, Trump supporters painted a different picture at the Roundhouse. Several hundred people gathered to protest the election results. Many were seen chanting, waving Trump/Pence flags and singing the National Anthem. 

Protesters said they’re looking forward to the Trump campaign’s promise to challenge the results in court.

