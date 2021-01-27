Biden executive order that ends federal private prison contracts expected to impact some NM facilities

New Mexico has four established privately operated federal facilities. Most of them are housing for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, but the executive action does not address ICE detention.

“Our state has a number of private prisons,” Marjon said. “In fact we seem to like private prisons more than most states, however, most of our facilities are not federal and the ones that are federal have significant ICE population, which this order did not address.”

The Management Training Corporation (MTC) operates the Otero County Processing Center for ICE, and a portion of the county prison is used for the U.S. Marshal’s Service. That facility could be affected by the president’s order.

An MTC spokesperson sent a statement that reads in part, "blaming high incarceration rates on contractors is irresponsible because contractors have no say as to what laws are enacted and who is ultimately incarcerated."

The company CoreCivic operates facilities that house ICE detainees in Torrance and Cibola County. A spokesperson from the company said they, “do not anticipate that the executive order will impact them."

However, the ACLU hopes President Biden will expand the order soon.

“I sure do hope that President Biden’s next actions are going to be to take course to make sure that DHS and ICE included do not continue the use of private detention,” Marjon said.

Marjon said there is some movement at the state level to discontinue the practice of privately operated facilities. He said House Bill 40 calls for that practice to be discontinued.