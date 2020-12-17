Biden reportedly picks Rep. Haaland to be first Native American interior secretary

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Rep. Deb Haaland made history as one of the first Native American women elected to the United States Congress.
Now she is making history again. President-elect Joe Biden has picked Haaland as the first Native American secretary of the Department of Interior, according to The Washington Post.
The department oversees America's land, water, wildlife, energy resources, and honors the nation's responsibility to tribal nations.
A letter sent to Biden from dozens of tribal leaders and Indigenous activists said Haaland should be his Interior secretary. Haaland said she'll continue to fight for Native voices.
"Indian country has the voice, the issues that we've been able to raise over the past term, missing and murdered indigenous women, healthcare in Indian county, economic development," she said. "Those are important issues to the future of our Indian tribes."
