Big Brothers Big Sisters goes digital amid COVID-19 pandemic

"We're encouraging littles and bigs to still call each other, text each other and FaceTime, using Zoom accounts. We're doing all our internal processing through Zoom right now, so really we're just using the technology we have on hand,” she said.

Bigs are there to guide their littles, so they will talk about COVID-19 to help ease their minds if a little asks for help.



“Kids— any disruption in their life is really big for them. So something like this, they've never experienced before. I have never experienced before. I think as a kid, they're really looking for those people in their lives right now that can provide that guidance and be that mentor,” she said.