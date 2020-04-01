Big Brothers Big Sisters goes digital amid COVID-19 pandemic

Casey Torres
Created: April 01, 2020 12:36 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— More than 1,000 kids in New Mexico have a mentor under the Big Brothers Big Sisters non-profit. However, during the coronavirus pandemic, their routines of playing at parks, watching a movie or going out to eat have changed.
Alex Sherry, the Community Outreach Coordinator for the BBBS of Central New Mexico, said bigs and littles are still staying in touch.
"We're encouraging littles and bigs to still call each other, text each other and FaceTime, using Zoom accounts. We're doing all our internal processing through Zoom right now, so really we're just using the technology we have on hand,” she said.
Bigs are there to guide their littles, so they will talk about COVID-19 to help ease their minds if a little asks for help.
“Kids— any disruption in their life is really big for them. So something like this, they've never experienced before. I have never experienced before. I think as a kid, they're really looking for those people in their lives right now that can provide that guidance and be that mentor,” she said.
The nonprofit is still taking applications for volunteers. There is a background check and, for now, virtual interviews. But if someone is selected, it could be in a few months.
Click here for more information.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company