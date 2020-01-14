Big Brothers Big Sisters is seeking mentors in New Mexico | KOB 4
Big Brothers Big Sisters is seeking mentors in New Mexico

Casey Torres
Created: January 14, 2020 07:37 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — January is National Mentoring Month, and the local chapter of Big Brothers Big Sisters is looking for more mentors. 

"In New Mexico, we have about 450 kids that are looking for mentors right now," said Sharon Tenorio, chief of marketing and outreach for Big Brothers Big Sisters. "Here in Albuquerque, we're about 100, 150 of that." 

Last year, the nonprofit matched more than 300 "littles" with a mentor. This year, they're looking to make over 400 matches. 

"All of the kids that we serve want to have a mentor, and they really look forward to being matched with a big brother or big sister," Tenorio said. 

Kids as young as 6 years old are hoping to spend at least four to six hours a month with their "bigs."

How to get involved is simple:

  • Go to the Big Brothers Big Sisters website to apply
  • An interview will be scheduled following a background check
  • A mentor will meet with a child and their parents to see if they match 

"I would say we've had children whose parents just work a lot, so it's nice for them to have an outlet with another adult," Tenorio said. "But we've also had children whose parents are incarcerated, or they're living with their grandparent."

Regardless of their background, a child will benefit from having a new friend. 

"It'll be the most rewarding thing you do in 2020," Tenorio said. 

For more information about becoming a mentor, click here


