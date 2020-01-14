Big Brothers Big Sisters is seeking mentors in New Mexico

Kids as young as 6 years old are hoping to spend at least four to six hours a month with their "bigs."

How to get involved is simple:

Go to the Big Brothers Big Sisters website to apply

An interview will be scheduled following a background check

A mentor will meet with a child and their parents to see if they match

"I would say we've had children whose parents just work a lot, so it's nice for them to have an outlet with another adult," Tenorio said. "But we've also had children whose parents are incarcerated, or they're living with their grandparent."

Regardless of their background, a child will benefit from having a new friend.

"It'll be the most rewarding thing you do in 2020," Tenorio said.

For more information about becoming a mentor, click here.