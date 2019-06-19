Big Brothers Big Sisters looking for more male volunteers | KOB 4
Big Brothers Big Sisters looking for more male volunteers

The Associated Press
June 19, 2019 07:20 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central New Mexico is challenging Albuquerque men to volunteer.

The non-profit began taking part in the “60 men in 60 days” campaign on June 1.

So far, they have 18 men signed up to become big brothers.

The non-profit’s chief of marketing and outreach, Sharon Tenorio, said there’s a huge demand for big brothers.

"Over 70% of the kids who inquire getting a big brother or big sister are boys, and a lot of times they will wait up to two years to be matched with a big brother,” Tenorio said.

The organization has until July 31 to reach their goal.

Tenorio said it’s looking good so far, but men are harder to sign up than women.

"Men are a little bit more less likely to volunteer. They think, ‘I don't have anything to give, or I don't have any special skills.’ And we're not looking for anyone with any special skills,” Tenorio said.

All big brothers have to give their prospective little brothers is time.

It’s only four to six hours a month for a year.

Tenorio said a background check and interview are required.

Sign up to become a mentor

Created: June 19, 2019 07:20 AM

