'Big Hole Fire' in the south metro now at 850 acres

The Bureau of Land Management has taken command of the fire. Resources from throughout the state are responding – including Bernalillo County and Albuquerque fire crews – and more than 100 people have been assigned to the fire as they work to set up containment areas and chase spot fires.

A firefighter sustained minor injuries while responding to the fire but they are recovering at home.

As of Tuesday morning, there are no areas being evacuated but people closely impacted by smoke are urged to evacuate. People with breathing issues are also encouraged to evacuate.

A nursing home was voluntarily evacuated Monday to the Belen Recreation Center due to concerns over respiratory issues. Residents in the areas of Blue Sky Road, Las Chapulinas and Nighthawk Road were also encouraged to evacuate to the recreation center.

Plans are in place to evacuate schools if needed. Schools were given the option to open Tuesday but some decided to do remote learning.

Any animals that crews pick up will be held with the Valencia County Sheriff's Posse until their respective owners claim them.

Red flag warnings and wind alerts are posted statewide as conditions will remain warm, windy and dry. Gusts between 50 and 65 MPH will be common and the strongest winds will arrive with a cold front, causing areas of blowing dust and reduced visibility.

Officials are warning people not to burn any weeds or trash – and avoid welding or grinding – until red flag conditions lift.