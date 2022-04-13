Big Hole Fire now 904 acres, 40% contained

“We’ve had some really favorable wind conditions throughout the evening, and pushing out into this morning with a little pickup in the early afternoon, but it hasn’t been at the extremes that we saw yesterday. That combined with the cooling temperatures and the utilization of our type one heavy helo, really allowed the firefighters out there to get a good knockdown on this fire,” said Lt. Robert Arguelles, public information officer with the Bernalillo County Fire Department.

Officials say the threat to the community has been greatly reduced, so they are not planning to close any more roads or announce more evacuations. But they did say they have closed all river access points from the bridge in Belen to the bridge in Los Lunas, including all ditch bank access roads – so firefighters can safely do their job without putting the public in danger and without folks getting in the way.