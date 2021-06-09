Bike repairs are still in high demand in Albuquerque

Brianna Wilson
Created: June 09, 2021 12:18 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Sport Systems in Albuquerque has a 10,000 square foot warehouse filled with hundreds of bikes that need repairs.
"We're in a bike boom right now," said Duane Kinsley, the owner of Sport Systems. "We have dozens of people calling everyday, trying to see if they can get their bike done."
Kinsley said the shop has been overwhelmed ever since the pandemic began. Depending on the type of repair, a bike can be in the shop anywhere from a day to several weeks.
"Some of the common repairs you see are just basic tune-ups," Kinsley said. "People want to get the rust off the chain and get the tires going, any other adjustments like shock repair, things like that."
The repair team at Sport Systems won't even get to start on some bikes until June 29. However, there's some things that bicyclists can do at home to save time and money – like putting sealant on tubes to protect them from pesky goatheads.
"Another thing is keeping your chain lubed, that'll help keep everything lasting a lot longer," Kinsley said.
Sport Systems will also begin offering free clinics starting next Wednesday in order to teach bicyclists how to properly take care of their bikes at home. For more information, click here.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company