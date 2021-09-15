Bike stolen from charity rider in Albuquerque

To make matters worse, he was planning to start a charity ride for the Children's Defense Fund next week.

"I'm going to do it," he said. "I'm just going to have to postpone it until I get a replacement bike."

Despite the thousands of dollars he's put into his bike, he said he's not angry.

"My gut tells me, it's going to show up sooner or later," Jimenez said. "As we say in recovery, there's a force at play that took that thing and the same force that took it – is going to bring it back."

If you have information about the bike, you can contact Timo Jimenez at (312) 448-1655.