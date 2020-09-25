BikeThruBurque: Bike to Work Week goes virtual

Casey Torres
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The “Bike Thru Burque” week-long event is ending Saturday. However, there’s still a chance to participate and possible win prizes.
Bike Thru Burque is taking place instead of the annual Bike to Work Week the City of Albuquerque has done for 20 years.
Folks can check out a bicycle safety pop-up clinic at the Mariposa Basin Park at 10 a.m. on Saturday. However, there are options for people who want to ride on their own time.
There’s a scavenger hunt where people can pick from 15 different locations in town. Once they go to a spot, they can take a picture and post it on the Bike Thru Burque website. Then people can get tickets for a raffle.
This is how many tickets you can earn:
If you have an Instagram account, you can upload the picture with #bikethruburque on the caption. All pictures are due Sunday.
The City of Albuquerque is also asking folks to fill out a survey to help determine the bicycling conditions. Surveys are due Oct. 1.
