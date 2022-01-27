Bill outlawing organ donation discrimination added to governor's agenda | KOB 4
Bill outlawing organ donation discrimination added to governor's agenda

Ryan Laughlin
Created: January 27, 2022 09:17 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The governor is adding another issue to the legislative session – getting rid of organ donation discrimination based on disability.

Her decision comes after KOB 4's Ryan Laughlin highlighted the issue, but pointed out the governor hadn't put the issue on her agenda.

Danny Gonzales, the head coach of the UNM football team, is advocating for Senate Bill 158. The legislation would make it illegal to deny an organ donation to someone because of their disability.

Track SB 158 during the legislative session.


