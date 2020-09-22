Bill that addresses issue of missing and murdered indigenous women heads to president's desk | KOB 4
Bill that addresses issue of missing and murdered indigenous women heads to president's desk

Colton Shone
Updated: September 22, 2020 05:21 PM
Created: September 22, 2020 11:50 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In the latest Urban Indian Health Institute report, New Mexico had the highest number of cases of missing and murdered women. Advocates say the problem is even worse because a lot of the cases are not reported. 

Kim Wahpehpah said she was forced into the sex trade. She knew other Native women in her situation that went missing and were never heard from again. 

After years of pain, a bill championed by Congresswoman Deb Haaland is one step closer to becoming law. 

"There have been so many women and victims' family members, victim organizations who have come forward, who have testified right here in the halls of Congress," Haaland said. "That takes a lot of stamina to relive those horrible memories over and over again."

Savanna's Act – named after a pregnant Native woman who was murdered in North Dakota – is now on President Trump's desk. It will do a few things: 

  • Require federal agencies will work with Indian Tribes to develop national law enforcement guidelines
  • Create law enforcement practices to track, solve and prevent crimes against Native Americans

"It's not one bill that's going to untangle the centuries of crimes and all the horrible things that have happened with Native women, who are ten times more likely to suffer violence in their lives," Haaland said. 

Throughout Haaland's first term in Congress, she has made addressing the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women crisis a priority and introduced several bills taking historic steps to protect Native women. 


