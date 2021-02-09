Bill that would ban 'ghost guns' heads to second House committee

Supporters of the bill included the group Moms Demand Action. They said they believe ghost guns are the fastest growing gun safety problem in recent years.

"New Mexico needs to get out ahead of this problem by passing House bill 166 to help make all New Mexicans safer,” said one speaker.

However, opponents of the bill argue that it infringes on people’s right to bear arms, and would make criminals out of law-abiding citizens like hobbyists who build guns at home.

"This legislation is a disaster. This legislation continues to infringe on our rights. And furthermore, it creates kind of an eerie feeling that this is actually going to try and do something that will protect New Mexicans,” said a public commenter.

The bill now heads to its second House committee.