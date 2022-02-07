House debates bill to cap predatory loans

The "Think New Mexico" group, which has had success on a number of reform issues, says New Mexico's existing 175% interest cap is kind of laughable.

"But still, at 175% we're finding about 80% of consumers getting caught in a cycle of debt. And they have to refinance these loans over and over and they can never pay them off. So we think they should be brought down to something more reasonable like 36%, which is what Congress has passed," said Fred Nathan with Think New Mexico.

That last bit about Congress is important, because the proposed 36% limit in New Mexico, is the maximum interest rate lenders can charge members of the military.

The bill cleared a key committee last week was set for a floor vote Monday night.

Track House Bill 132 during the legislative session.

