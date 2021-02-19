Bill to provide $200M in business relief heads to governor's desk

“Thousands of New Mexico businesses will be able to receive assistance through this grant program so they can hire or rehire employees,” Economic Development Cabinet Secretary Alicia J. Keyes said. “Building this new capacity to create jobs is a cornerstone of the state’s recovery plan.”

Businesses will eventually be able to apply through an online portal. State officials will make a formal announcement when the portal is open. The first application period is expected to be before June 30 this year, and the second period by Dec. 31.

Here are some of the requirements for interested businesses: