Bill to provide $200M in business relief heads to governor's desk

Created: February 19, 2021 01:23 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — House Bill 11 is the first bill to make it to the governor's desk this legislative session.
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has applauded the legislative passage of HB 11 — which is now awaiting her signature. The bill provides $200 million in grants to support New Mexico businesses hiring or rehiring employees.
Officials said each business may qualify for up to $100,000 to be distributed in four quarterly payments. HB 11 is sponsored by House Speaker Brian Egolf and Rep. Christine Chandler.
“New Mexico will continue to get meaningful financial assistance out the door to businesses all across the state,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. “Our economy will bounce back. And businesses will get back on their feet.”
“Thousands of New Mexico businesses will be able to receive assistance through this grant program so they can hire or rehire employees,” Economic Development Cabinet Secretary Alicia J. Keyes said. “Building this new capacity to create jobs is a cornerstone of the state’s recovery plan.”
Businesses will eventually be able to apply through an online portal. State officials will make a formal announcement when the portal is open. The first application period is expected to be before June 30 this year, and the second period by Dec. 31.
Here are some of the requirements for interested businesses:
