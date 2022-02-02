Bill to raise New Mexico teacher pay clears second Senate committee

Kai Porter
Updated: February 02, 2022
Created: February 02, 2022 05:30 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. – A bill to give New Mexico teachers a big pay raise unanimously passed its second Senate committee Wednesday evening.
Senate Bill 1 cleared the Senate Education Committee last Wednesday morning by a unanimous vote, as well. This comes after teachers held a rally outside the Roundhouse the Sunday before, demanding better working conditions from state lawmakers.
The bill would raise minimum teacher salaries by $10,000 depending on a teacher’s level:
“It adds respect. Teachers have been underpaid forever. If you look at any other professional salary it’s just it’s outrageous. We like to get things on the cheap in this country. The other high-performing countries make teachers be their nation builders. That’s what they call them in Singapore. And they train them better and they pay them better,” said Sen. Mimi Stewart, the bill's sponsor, during last week’s committee meeting.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has also asked lawmakers to give teachers and school staff a 7% pay raise. That would be in addition to this bill raising the base salaries.
The bill will now head to the full Senate floor for a vote.
