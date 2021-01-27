Bill to repeal abortion ban passes in House committee by 8-3 vote

“I plead you to vote no on HB7. From what I understand, this is a radical bill allowing abortion up to birth,” said Angelica Blas, a New Mexico resident.

“I am begging you, please vote no. The abortion business is not a public service, rather it is harm to the public. I repeat abortion is not about helping, it’s about hurting the woman and the child in the womb,” said Amanda Collins, another resident.

“Deeply personal healthcare decisions, including abortion care, and abortion care later in pregnancy must be between a woman and her family in consultation with her health care provider. Politics has no place here. I strongly urge you to vote in favor of passing House Bill 7,” said Sandra Rooney, with Planned Parenthood.

“I believe women should have their own choice with what we do with our bodies, especially in Native communities,” said New Mexico resident Tanya James.

HB 7 passed the committee with a vote of 8-3. It will move to one more House committee before going to the full House floor.

Earlier this week, the Senate version of this bill passed. Eventually, the two bills are expected to fold into one piece of legislation.