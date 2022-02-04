Bill would create independent office to field complaints against CYFD

"They self investigate," she said. "You have a lot of people who have complaints against CYFD, against individuals, against social workers, things like that, and we don't have any information."

HB 145 would create the Office of the Ombudsman – a committee that would not only investigate complaints, but also dive into systemic issues and data.

"It's not a political office," Fajardo said. "Right now, the head of CYFD is appointed by the governor. There's too much political back and forth, and we can't be doing that. It's too risky in the lives of our children."

The bill is similar to other bills that have been brought to the Legislature in the past. Fajardo hopes this is the year it gets passed.

Track HB 145 during the legislative session.