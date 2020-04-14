Bio Park animals stay happy and healthy during zoo shut down | KOB 4
Bio Park animals stay happy and healthy during zoo shut down

Joy Wang
April 14, 2020

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — From the empty parking lots to the closed gates, the Bio Park Zoo appears pretty quiet. That is, until you check on the animals.

"I think people have become such a normal every day occurrence for our animals that they really are kind of like an integral part of their lives," said ABQ Biopark Director Dr. Baird Fleming. "When the people aren't around, it suddenly turns into this 'Huh, I wonder what's going on there.'"

The animals in the Bio Park are still getting the same level of care, but with added social distancing and extra protective equipment.

"Even the animals like our lions, you know, they're hanging out," Dr. Fleming said. "They're doing great. Our animals are really doing well. We have taken extra precautions in particular when we manage our mammals because of the fact that yes, there was a cat in New York that did manage to catch the disease."

Thankfully, both the staff and animals are healthy.

"I walk around the zoo and it's funny because a lot of times the animals will stop and look at me," Dr. Fleming said. "They'll walk up to me and kind of go 'Hey what's going on. I've noticed there's not quite as many people here—can you fill me on this?' You know. So it's been interesting."

If you'd like to support the zoo, you can donate to the Bio Park Society by clicking here.


 


