Bio Park animals stay happy and healthy during zoo shut down

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — From the empty parking lots to the closed gates, the Bio Park Zoo appears pretty quiet. That is, until you check on the animals.

"I think people have become such a normal every day occurrence for our animals that they really are kind of like an integral part of their lives," said ABQ Biopark Director Dr. Baird Fleming. "When the people aren't around, it suddenly turns into this 'Huh, I wonder what's going on there.'"