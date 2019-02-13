Bio-waste falls onto road in NE Albuquerque
Brittany Costello
February 13, 2019 10:18 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque Fire Rescue was forced to clear large red bins that fell onto the road at Jefferson at Masthead Wednesday.
The bins contained bio-waste, possibly blood or urine.
“We don’t think that any part of this was malicious, it was an accident of some kind,” said AFR Lt. Tom Ruiz. “We don’t think anyone was trying to dispose of it in the street.”
Ruiz said the bags inside the bins were properly tied and secured.
Since the incident appears to be an accident, Ruiz said no one will be getting in trouble.
“What we did was protect the community and dispose of it properly, just what we would normally do,” Ruiz said.
