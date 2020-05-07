BioPark revenue takes hit during pandemic

According to Sanchez, the ABQ BioPark receives about $14 million from the city’s general fund.

The zoo, aquarium and botanic gardens brought in $4.6 million in admission fees in fiscal year 2019, according to the city’s 2020 budget.

The park also makes money by selling food and souvenirs.

However, all those revenue streams have disappeared during the pandemic.

"The revenue that we bring in in ticket sales and in our memberships, and in food and merchandise is very significant,” said Sanchez.

“It's a really important part of the revenue model for the Bio Park across the board,” she added.

Sanchez told KOB even though visitors have stopped coming, the cost to maintain the park and take care of the animals has not changed.

"There's work to do every single day whether or not there are visitors because it's a space of living collections,” she said.

It’s unclear how much the park will eventually lose because of the pandemic. Sanchez said it depends on when they’re allowed to reopen. However, she said they are already working on ways to reopen with new safety measures.

