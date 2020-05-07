BioPark revenue takes hit during pandemic | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

BioPark revenue takes hit during pandemic

Patrick Hayes
Updated: May 07, 2020 10:24 PM
Created: May 07, 2020 09:28 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The ABQ BioPark has been closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The closure coincides with the start of the park’s busy season, and has ended up costing the city hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Advertisement

“We haven't done an analysis yet,” said Dr. Shelle Sanchez, director of the city’s Cultural Services Department.

“Our assumption is that we're going to lose about a quarter, at least 25%, if not a little bit more,” she said.

According to Sanchez, the ABQ BioPark receives about $14 million from the city’s general fund.

The zoo, aquarium and botanic gardens brought in $4.6 million in admission fees in fiscal year 2019, according to the city’s 2020 budget. 

The park also makes money by selling food and souvenirs. 

However, all those revenue streams have disappeared during the pandemic. 

"The revenue that we bring in in ticket sales and in our memberships, and in food and merchandise is very significant,” said Sanchez.

“It's a really important part of the revenue model for the Bio Park across the board,” she added.

Sanchez told KOB even though visitors have stopped coming, the cost to maintain the park and take care of the animals has not changed.

"There's work to do every single day whether or not there are visitors because it's a space of living collections,” she said.

It’s unclear how much the park will eventually lose because of the pandemic. Sanchez said it depends on when they’re allowed to reopen. However, she said they are already working on ways to reopen with new safety measures.
 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque teen finds, returns $135,000 in cash
Albuquerque teen finds, returns $135,000 in cash
Mayor of Gallup discusses what is motivating city's lockdown
Mayor of Gallup discusses what is motivating city's lockdown
Rain Tunnel Car Spa reopens, implements new rules for customers
Rain Tunnel Car Spa reopens, implements new rules for customers
Bernalillo County cancels most summer programs, will not open outdoor pools
Bernalillo County cancels most summer programs, will not open outdoor pools
APD seeks public's help to find missing 16-year-old
APD seeks public's help to find missing 16-year-old
Advertisement


Local drive-in restaurant experiencing surge in business during COVID-19 pandemic
Local drive-in restaurant experiencing surge in business during COVID-19 pandemic
BioPark revenue takes hit during pandemic
BioPark revenue takes hit during pandemic
Grants, Gallup approach COVID-19 differently
Grants, Gallup approach COVID-19 differently
21-year-old starts campaign to buy, deliver tablets to senior citizens
21-year-old starts campaign to buy, deliver tablets to senior citizens
St. Pius seniors greeted to a graduation parade
St. Pius seniors greeted to a graduation parade