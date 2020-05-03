BioPark Society hosts virtual Run for the Zoo event

Fundraising is a major factor for the nonprofit. Their biggest fundraiser is the River of Lights followed by the Run for the Zoo, which raises around $180,000. The run was supposed to take place Sunday.

“We were at a point where we had to make a decision whether we were going to cancel or not,” Flores Mills said.

Instead, the nonprofit took the run virtual.

“After an outpouring from the community, knowing that they were missing this event and how much they support the BioPark, a virtual run will do,” she said.

The first ever virtual run for the zoo goes from May 17. through May 24. For $10, people can run, walk or ride, then log their distance and upload the results.

The fundraising goal this year is $20,000.

“At this point—as many people know—every dollar counts,” Flores Mills said.

Registration for the virtual run opens Wednesday. For more information, click here.