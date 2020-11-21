BioPark Zoo announce discovery of penguin eggs

Justine Lopez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque BioPark Zoo announced the discovery of two penguin eggs in the Penguin Chill exhibit.
"This is very rare," said Mayor Tim Keller. "Penguins rarely lay eggs in their first couple years in the facility."
The eggs were discovered earlier this month and belong to a monogamous macaroni penguin couple, Minnow and Jamison.
BioPark Director Stephanie Stowell said the eggs indicate the penguins are enjoying their new home.
To ensure that the eggs get the best chance at survival, Stowell said they remove the eggs and place them in an incubation room.
In the meantime, the penguin couple is given wooden dummy eggs to care for.
The baby penguins are expected to hatch in the spring.
