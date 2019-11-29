BioPark Zoo, garden to open later on Friday due to weather | KOB 4
BioPark Zoo, garden to open later on Friday due to weather

The Associated Press
Created: November 29, 2019 06:27 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Albuquerque officials say the ABQ BioPark Zoo, Aquarium and Botanic Garden will open later than usual on Black Friday.
    
The City of Albuquerque says the BioPark facilities will open at 11 a.m. because of the recent snowfall.
    
Officials say the crew on staff for the holiday week need extra to care for the animals and clear pathways throughout the BioPark.
    
Visitors can also check for the latest updates on the BioPark’s website and social media.

(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

