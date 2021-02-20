Bipartisan bill aims to address food insecurity among older adults while helping local farmers

If passed, SB 185 would provide $250,000 to help expand the program across the state.

“Only 10% of the funds that are appropriated can go to the administration of the program, and the rest of the money is secured for fruits and vegetables, and for our farmers,” said Sen. Stefanics.

The pandemic has only continued to widen the gap in food insecurity. According to state data, there has been a 127% increase in senior participation in meal programs.

“These senior service providers have been out there since March doing those grab-and-go meals and the home delivered meals, and they really could use that supported additional funding to feed their seniors,” said Denise King, with the State Aging and Long-Term Services Department.

New Mexico is expected to see an even greater need in services. The state is ranked third for the fastest growing aging population in the country.

“Getting the healthy nutrition into their meals at the senior center is supporting the combat to the chronic health conditions that our senior population faces,” King said.

Additionally, buying produce from local farmers means a boost to the state’s economy.

A similar program in schools included about $425,000 in funding, but local municipalities contributed more dollars.

“Through our K through 12 program, New Mexico grown program, last year, school districts purchased $1.15 million,” Roy said.

The bill is currently awaiting action from the Senate Finance Committee.

“Everybody in the entire state wants to see the economy grow again. We want to put money into the pockets of the people of our state who've lost it, so this is really twofold,” added. Sen. Stafanics.