Bishop stands at street corner giving out ashes for Ash Wednesday

March 06, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Bishop Davide Doyle gave ashes and blessed people who were on the go on Ash Wednesday.

The pastor of Christ the King Old Catholic Church, a non-Roman Catholic Church, stood at the corner of San Mateo and Central from 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

"It's hard for people to get to church, but people still want and still have that faith. so if you can't get to church the church comes to you," Bishop Doyle said.

Bishop Doyle said this was his fourth or fifth year giving out ashes on the street corner.

Updated: March 06, 2019
Created: March 06, 2019

