Bishop stands at street corner giving out ashes for Ash Wednesday
KOB Web Staff
March 06, 2019 06:25 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Bishop Davide Doyle gave ashes and blessed people who were on the go on Ash Wednesday.
The pastor of Christ the King Old Catholic Church, a non-Roman Catholic Church, stood at the corner of San Mateo and Central from 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
"It's hard for people to get to church, but people still want and still have that faith. so if you can't get to church the church comes to you," Bishop Doyle said.
Bishop Doyle said this was his fourth or fifth year giving out ashes on the street corner.
Credits
KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 06, 2019 06:25 PM
Created: March 06, 2019 03:38 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved