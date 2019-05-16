Bisti Bay Water Park expected to open in July

The pool looks to be the hot spot for Farmington this summer. It is able to hold more than 100,000 gallons of water and 400 guests.

"We are going to have a lazy river that's going to have a playground with some slides on it, it's going to have some dump buckets off the top,” said Mike Duke, Farmington's aquatics manager.

However, with construction still underway, it's going to be awhile before anyone can dive in.

"We are hoping for a July opening. Right now we still haven't pinned down the date, but we are hoping for a July opening,” Chapman said.

Keeping in tune with the area's rich dinosaur history, the pool will have some unique features.

"It's going to kind of imitate what you see out at the Bisti. The dump bucket is going to have a giant dinosaur head, a skeleton on it. So you are going to see that as well,” Duke said.