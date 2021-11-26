Black Friday transitioning to more online sales in a post-pandemic world

Spencer Schacht
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – For many families, a Thanksgiving tradition is to begin Christmas shopping but the way shoppers purchase items has changed over the last few years.
Many stores used to open late Thanksgiving ahead of Black Friday. However, this Thanksgiving, parking lots were empty all throughout town, including at the Coronado Center, Walmart, Target and other big-box stores, as each business chose to close on Thanksgiving and turn to online sales for early Black Friday shoppers.
While McDonald's was still open and serving burgers, Target and Walmart each announced they will be closed on Thanksgiving again this year. Other stores followed suit – including Best Buy and Macy's – and Albuquerque shoppers did not seem to mind waiting for Black Friday.
"People need days off, though," shopper Debby Clark said. "That will probably make them better employees."
Walmart and Target each launched online deals to allow shoppers to begin early. For some shoppers, the shift to online shopping is a good thing.
"When was the last time you went to a store on Black Friday?" Clark said. "Long time, it's been a long time."
According to an Adobe Business Report, consumers are expected to spend over $5 billion on Thanksgiving – a record for online shopping days.
