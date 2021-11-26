Black Friday transitioning to more online sales in a post-pandemic world

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – For many families, a Thanksgiving tradition is to begin Christmas shopping but the way shoppers purchase items has changed over the last few years.

Many stores used to open late Thanksgiving ahead of Black Friday. However, this Thanksgiving, parking lots were empty all throughout town, including at the Coronado Center, Walmart, Target and other big-box stores, as each business chose to close on Thanksgiving and turn to online sales for early Black Friday shoppers.