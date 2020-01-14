Black Hawks to start border flights in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Black Hawk helicopters will start flights over a stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border including New Mexico and Texas for border enforcement and search and rescue operations, federal border agency officials said.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations confirmed the U.S. Army is transferring three Black Hawk helicopters to the El Paso Air Branch to replace the older helicopters being retired and sold, The Albuquerque Journal reported Monday.