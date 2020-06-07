Black youth speak at 'Standing For Our Children' event at Civic Plaza

Grace Reader
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Hundreds of people gathered at Downtown Civic Plaza for the ‘Standing For Our Children’ event Sunday evening.
In the midst of nationwide Black Lives Matter protests, organizers said they wanted to give black youth a platform to speak their power.
“I am tired of explaining to people why it matters. I am tired of educating my complicit white friends who ignore this movement and telling them that they are dismissing me,” said one speaker. “I am tired of their thoughts and prayers. I am tired of this movement being looked over and being dismissed as racist or cherry-picking racist. I am here to help change the world for the better and that’s what we’re all here for.”
The event is scheduled till 6:30 p.m.
APD has blocked off the roads in the surrounding areas.
