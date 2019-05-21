Fire officials: Blaze in Socorro County could threaten other structures
Marian Camacho
May 21, 2019 11:07 AM
SOCORRO COUNTY, N.M.- Fire crews are working to contain a fire burning southeast of Escondida Lake in Socorro County.
The Quebradas Fire is estimated to have burned 15 acres and two outbuildings on private land.
According to State Forestry officials, other structures are threatened due to the high winds expected for Tuesday.
Crews from State Forestry, local volunteer fire departments, Bureau of Land Management, and US Forest Service are working to contain the fire.
The cause remains under investigation.
