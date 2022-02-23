Blessing ceremony held for New Mexico's first baby box

Kai Porter
Updated: February 23, 2022 07:01 PM
Created: February 23, 2022 05:32 PM
ESPAÑOLA, N.M. – The first baby box in New Mexico is now operational. A blessing ceremony was held in Española Wednesday afternoon for the new device.
Assistant Fire Chief John Wickersham and Española Mayor Javier Sanchez say it’s another option that will help prevent newborns from being abandoned in dangerous ways.
“So it’s anonymous, the mother doesn’t have to bring the baby and hand it to a firefighter, she can actually use this device and walk away and not be seen,” said Wickersham.
The governor and state lawmakers also announced they set aside $330,000 during the legislative session to get one baby box in each of New Mexico’s 33 counties.
“This brings Española to be the first to have a baby box in the state of New Mexico we’re really excited, we’re really proud,” said Sanchez,
