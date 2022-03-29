Blind race car driver aims to break world record at Spaceport America

"We are trying to break a Guinness World Record. The current world record which is the fastest speed achieved by a car driven blindfolded is I believe 200.51 mph,” said Chris Danielsen with the National Federation of the Blind.

The National Federation of the Blind says it will be one way to prove blind people can do anything, especially in the dawn of self-driving vehicles.

"He has designed the vehicle and worked with engineers to design an audio guidance system among other things that will allow him to navigate the vehicle safely,” said Danielsen.

The team chose the Spaceport because of its long and spacious runway. Parker's world record attempts start Wednesday and will continue Thursday, March 31 – 10 years to the day that he lost his sight.

"I've always been able to handle pressure. You can't go to the starting line worried," said Parker.