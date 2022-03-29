Blind race car driver aims to break world record at Spaceport America

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 29, 2022 06:20 PM
Created: March 29, 2022 04:44 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – We've seen many amazing achievements at Spaceport America so far. This week, people might see another one – an attempt by one race car driver to break a world record, while driving blind.
Dan Parker has been racing all of his life, even after the crash ten years ago that made him blind – a fiery collision with a concrete wall at 175 mph.
"When they brought me out of a coma, the doctor said, 'what do you see?' I said, 'I see nothing,'" said Parker.
Independence training from the Louisiana Center for the Blind taught him many things and made him realize he can race again. Now, with a specially-equipped car, he plans to break a big record in New Mexico this week.
"We are trying to break a Guinness World Record. The current world record which is the fastest speed achieved by a car driven blindfolded is I believe 200.51 mph,” said Chris Danielsen with the National Federation of the Blind.
The National Federation of the Blind says it will be one way to prove blind people can do anything, especially in the dawn of self-driving vehicles.
"He has designed the vehicle and worked with engineers to design an audio guidance system among other things that will allow him to navigate the vehicle safely,” said Danielsen.
The team chose the Spaceport because of its long and spacious runway. Parker's world record attempts start Wednesday and will continue Thursday, March 31 – 10 years to the day that he lost his sight.
"I've always been able to handle pressure. You can't go to the starting line worried," said Parker.
