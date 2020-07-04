BLM Demonstrators gather at Roosevelt Park to protest police brutality

Patrick Hayes
July 04, 2020
Created: July 04, 2020 07:07 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A small group of protesters gathered at Roosevelt Park Saturday to protest police brutality.
Organizers said they’re raising awareness and want people to think about the events their celebrating.
“Statues coming down all around the world, changing the name of teams—Redskins—and these things I think right now people are just questioning more and not just Black people. All people. Like,'Hey I have agreed with this my whole life? How come I have not seen what is going on?' And the Fourth of July is a big American holiday. It's a big patriotic red, white and blue and celebrate your freedom but I think for the first time, not only minorities, but everybody feels like we aren't free in this country. We don't have equal opportunity for everybody,” said Jeremy Jasper, an organizer.
With rising COVID-19 numbers around the nation, Jasper said BLM events aren't the only ones to blame.
"I don't think it's necessarily because of protesters. There's a lot of other things going on around the world. People having parties. People crowding beaches for fun," he said. "To try and stop a matter where people are going out to create change, ya know, I think people are willing to risk their lives to create change in the same sense how people are dying every day without coronavirus...," said Jasper.
Jasper said organizers are encouraging everyone to do what they can to protect themselves, like wearing a mask, when they come out to these events.
