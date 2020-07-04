BLM Demonstrators gather at Roosevelt Park to protest police brutality

With rising COVID-19 numbers around the nation, Jasper said BLM events aren't the only ones to blame.

"I don't think it's necessarily because of protesters. There's a lot of other things going on around the world. People having parties. People crowding beaches for fun," he said. "To try and stop a matter where people are going out to create change, ya know, I think people are willing to risk their lives to create change in the same sense how people are dying every day without coronavirus...," said Jasper.

Jasper said organizers are encouraging everyone to do what they can to protect themselves, like wearing a mask, when they come out to these events.



