Blood donations needed after deadly El Paso shooting

A senior manager at Vitalant told KOB 4 that their blood bank will be open in El Paso from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. They ask that people interested in donating blood make an appointment because they are having a flood of people come in to donate.

People who live in Albuquerque can help, too — the local Vitalant blood bank on University will be open from 8 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.