Blood donations needed after deadly El Paso shooting | KOB 4
Advertisement

Blood donations needed after deadly El Paso shooting

Blood donations needed after deadly El Paso shooting

Christina Rodriguez
August 03, 2019 05:30 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The El Paso Police Department put a call out Saturday asking for people to donate blood. 

Advertisement

A senior manager at Vitalant told KOB 4 that their blood bank will be open in El Paso from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. They ask that people interested in donating blood make an appointment because they are having a flood of people come in to donate. 

People who live in Albuquerque can help, too — the local Vitalant blood bank on University will be open from 8 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. 

They said they don't yet know how much blood is needed, but any donations will help. They will continue accepting donations throughout the upcoming week.

For more information, click here.

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: August 03, 2019 05:30 PM
Created: August 03, 2019 05:03 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

AP source: At least 15 dead in El Paso, Texas, shooting
AP source: At least 15 dead in El Paso, Texas, shooting
APD: Eastbound I-40 reopened at Eubank after police activity
APD: Eastbound I-40 reopened at Eubank after police activity
Following husband's death, Rio Rancho woman realizes dream of becoming pro bodybuilder
Following husband's death, Rio Rancho woman realizes dream of becoming pro bodybuilder
Family launches search parties for missing Marine
Family launches search parties for missing Marine
Improvements promised for dangerous highways in SE NM
Improvements promised for dangerous highways in SE NM
Advertisement




AP source: At least 15 dead in El Paso, Texas, shooting
AP source: At least 15 dead in El Paso, Texas, shooting
Blood donations needed after deadly El Paso shooting
Blood donations needed after deadly El Paso shooting
APD: Eastbound I-40 reopened at Eubank after police activity
APD: Eastbound I-40 reopened at Eubank after police activity
State auditor requests information from embattled Las Vegas mayor
State auditor requests information from embattled Las Vegas mayor
1 charge tossed against judge in secret recording case
1 charge tossed against judge in secret recording case