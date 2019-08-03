Blood donations needed after deadly El Paso shooting
Christina Rodriguez
August 03, 2019 05:30 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The El Paso Police Department put a call out Saturday asking for people to donate blood.
A senior manager at Vitalant told KOB 4 that their blood bank will be open in El Paso from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. They ask that people interested in donating blood make an appointment because they are having a flood of people come in to donate.
People who live in Albuquerque can help, too — the local Vitalant blood bank on University will be open from 8 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
They said they don't yet know how much blood is needed, but any donations will help. They will continue accepting donations throughout the upcoming week.
For more information, click here.
Blood needed urgently. Multiple injured transported to various hospitals. Blood donation centers Vitalent Blood Services at 424 s Mesa Hills and 133 N Zaragoza— EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019
Credits
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: August 03, 2019 05:30 PM
Created: August 03, 2019 05:03 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved