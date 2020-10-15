Blood donations needed in New Mexico amid surge of COVID-19 cases

He said one donation can help up to five COVID-19 patients. Hundreds of people have been donating a month, but Vitalant needs to reach the thousands.

When people donate blood, it’s tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

But another reason for the need of whole blood and platelet donations are the current natural disasters like Hurricane Delta in Louisiana.

"We have sent many units of blood down to the south region to help them as they haven't been able to collect their own products because of the unfortunate situation with the hurricane,” he said.

Sharpless said with more people working from home, not a lot of businesses are participating in their usual blood drives.

To make an appointment to donate or set up a blood drive, call (505) 246-1457.