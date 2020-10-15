Blood donations needed in New Mexico amid surge of COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Blood donations needed in New Mexico amid surge of COVID-19 cases

Casey Torres
Updated: October 15, 2020 01:51 PM
Created: October 15, 2020 01:34 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Vitalant, formerly known as United Blood Services, is in critical need of whole blood, platelets and convalescent plasma donations.

Andrew Sharpless, a representative with Vitalant donor recruitment, said they’ve been in critical need since the pandemic started, but the recent spike in cases is driving up the demand.

Advertisement

To help people with the virus, they need convalescent plasma donors.

“Those are donors who come in who donate their plasma because they have the antibody to be able to help those patients who are the sickest with COVID,” he said.

He said one donation can help up to five COVID-19 patients. Hundreds of people have been donating a month, but Vitalant needs to reach the thousands.

When people donate blood, it’s tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

But another reason for the need of whole blood and platelet donations are the current natural disasters like Hurricane Delta in Louisiana.

"We have sent many units of blood down to the south region to help them as they haven't been able to collect their own products because of the unfortunate situation with the hurricane,” he said.

Sharpless said with more people working from home, not a lot of businesses are participating in their usual blood drives.

To make an appointment to donate or set up a blood drive, call (505) 246-1457.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

'Curious' mountain lion reported in the Bosque
'Curious' mountain lion reported in the Bosque
Judge won’t force New Mexico to send kids back to school
Judge won’t force New Mexico to send kids back to school
Governor Lujan Grisham announces new restrictions to slow spread of COVID-19
Governor Lujan Grisham announces new restrictions to slow spread of COVID-19
Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Thursday
Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Thursday
APD: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Blake's Lotaburger
APD: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Blake's Lotaburger
Advertisement


New Mexico reports first flu case of 2020-2021 season
New Mexico reports first flu case of 2020-2021 season
Judge won’t force New Mexico to send kids back to school
Judge won’t force New Mexico to send kids back to school
Blood donations needed in New Mexico amid surge of COVID-19 cases
Blood donations needed in New Mexico amid surge of COVID-19 cases
Navajo Nation reports 40 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths
Navajo Nation reports 40 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths
Harris suspends travel after staffer tests COVID-19 positive
In this Oct. 8, 2020, photo, Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks at Carpenters Local Union 1912 in Phoenix, as Democratic presidential candidate former vice president Joe Biden listens. Biden's presidential campaign says Harris will suspend in-person events until Oct. 19, after two people associated with the campaign tested positive for coronavirus. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)