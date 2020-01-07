Blood donations needed in New Mexico due to 'critical shortage'

Casey Torres
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Vitalant blood banks are in critical shortage nationwide following the holidays.
Alisia Marquez, a senior donor recruitment representative with Vitalant New Mexico, said Vitalant usually has a 4-day supply at all times nationally. Right now, they have less than half of that.
"After the holiday season, we collected less than 21,000 units than we were expecting," said Marquez.
She said somebody needs blood every two seconds for anything from blood transfusions, trauma situations, newborns, people out of surgery, cancer patients, etc. In New Mexico, blood banks try to collect 300 units of blood per day.
"All blood types are needed, so it doesn't matter your blood type. You can come and do a whole blood, double red cell or platelets (donation)," said Marquez. "But if you are an A, O or B negative, please come in and do a double red cell (donation)."
Cynthia Jojola has been donating blood for six years. She was donating at the Vitalant location on University this week.
"It's not just needed when a tragic event happens. That's when you see most people donate," said Jojola. "You want to do it in a consistent basis because the need is always there."
Visit the Vitalant website to find their New Mexico locations or call (877) 258-4825 to make an appointment.
