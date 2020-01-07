Blood donations needed in New Mexico due to 'critical shortage'

"All blood types are needed, so it doesn't matter your blood type. You can come and do a whole blood, double red cell or platelets (donation)," said Marquez. "But if you are an A, O or B negative, please come in and do a double red cell (donation)."

Cynthia Jojola has been donating blood for six years. She was donating at the Vitalant location on University this week.

"It's not just needed when a tragic event happens. That's when you see most people donate," said Jojola. "You want to do it in a consistent basis because the need is always there."

To contact Vitalant's University location, call (505) 843-6227.

Visit the Vitalant website to find their New Mexico locations or call (877) 258-4825 to make an appointment.