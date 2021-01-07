Blood donations still needed in New Mexico

Casey Torres
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s been nearly a year since the pandemic hit New Mexico. During that time, the need for blood went up. A spokesperson for Vitalant said New Mexicans stepped it up, but for National Blood Donor Month, he wants to remind people to keep going.
“2020 was a very challenging year for everybody, including for the Vitalant blood center here in New Mexico,” said Andrew Sharpless, the donor recruitment representative for Vitalant.
The blood bank needs thousands of units of blood a day to help trauma and cancer patients and people receiving lifesaving surgeries. A unit is roughly equal to one pint of blood.
“It takes about 350 units of blood to supply the state of New Mexico, on average, every day, and about 40 units of platelets,” he said.
He explained the need for blood in New Mexico hasn’t changed too much from a pre-pandemic year to now, but they do see the relationship between COVID-19 and blood demand.
“We did see a little be less of demand as the lockdowns went into effect in 2020,” said Sharpless.
The work doesn’t stop with blood. Vitalant needs more convalescent plasma donation to help COVID-19 patients beat the virus. Sharpless didn’t have an exact number for the demand.
"It's kind of a moving target right now because we see spikes in cases, and we see greater demand for convalescent plasma when these spikes happen,” he said.
KOB 4 also asked what percentage of people tested positive for COVID antibodies. Sharpless said it’s too soon to know, but they’re working on getting a number through a study. However, it will take a while.
"That study with Vitalant, CDC and blood banks across America, is happening throughout 2020. It's projected to actually end in January of 2022,” he said.
