Blood donations still needed in New Mexico

He explained the need for blood in New Mexico hasn’t changed too much from a pre-pandemic year to now, but they do see the relationship between COVID-19 and blood demand.

“We did see a little be less of demand as the lockdowns went into effect in 2020,” said Sharpless.

The work doesn’t stop with blood. Vitalant needs more convalescent plasma donation to help COVID-19 patients beat the virus. Sharpless didn’t have an exact number for the demand.



"It's kind of a moving target right now because we see spikes in cases, and we see greater demand for convalescent plasma when these spikes happen,” he said.

KOB 4 also asked what percentage of people tested positive for COVID antibodies. Sharpless said it’s too soon to know, but they’re working on getting a number through a study. However, it will take a while.



"That study with Vitalant, CDC and blood banks across America, is happening throughout 2020. It's projected to actually end in January of 2022,” he said.